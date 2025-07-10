Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Will African Leaders Nominate Trump For Nobel Peace Prize?


2025-07-10 03:08:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A reporter stunned the room at a White House event by asking African leaders if they would nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The unexpected question caught Trump off guard but delighted him. Leaders from countries like DRC and Mauritania gave polite, non-committal responses, sparking a viral moment across social media.

MENAFN10072025007385015968ID1109782674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search