Bengaluru Man Arrested For Posting Voyeuristic Videos Of Women On Instagram Without Consent

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident from Bengaluru, police have arrested a 26-year-old man, Gurdeep Singh, for allegedly running an Instagram account that shared voyeuristic videos and photographs of women without their consent. The arrest was made on Tuesday by Banashankari police following a suo motu case registered on June 12.

Accused captured women in public places without consent

Gurdeep Singh, a hotel management graduate and resident of KR Puram, is currently unemployed and was living with his brother in a rented house. He allegedly filmed women in public areas such as Church Street, cafes, and sidewalks without their knowledge, later uploading the footage to Instagram.

Account came to light after woman's viral Instagram post

The case gained public attention after a female student from a private college raised an alarm on her personal Instagram account. In a video, she revealed that she was filmed inappropriately while walking on Church Street, and the clip was posted online without her consent.

Victim receives vulgar messages after video goes viral

The student expressed her frustration after Instagram failed to remove the video, despite her repeated reports.“The reels have been viewed by the minute, and people are finding my account. I've been getting vulgar messages,” she said. Her post quickly went viral and was noticed by the Bengaluru City Police and cybercrime officials.

Police register case under BNS and IT Act

Banashankari police registered a suo motu case based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Praveen Hosur. The charges include Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (stalking) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Police monitored the account and tracked suspect using IP address

As part of a broader surveillance initiative targeting content threatening law and order, police were already monitoring social media for derogatory or inflammatory content. Upon noticing Gurdeep's account, authorities began tracking his online activity and eventually traced his location through his IP address.

Instagram account had over 10,000 followers

According to police sources, the account had gained more than 10,000 followers and featured over 45 reels, many of which were edited in slow motion to attract more views. The videos were reportedly designed to objectify women, increasing concerns about growing digital voyeurism and harassment.

Police seek court order to deactivate Instagram account

Police have withheld the name of the account to prevent the spread of the videos on other platforms. A senior officer confirmed they are working to obtain a court order to have the Instagram handle deleted or deactivated as soon as possible.

Authorities are now examining Gurdeep's digital devices and online history to determine if other individuals were involved or if more victims were targeted. The case has sparked renewed debate on women's safety, digital privacy, and the responsibilities of social media platforms in handling such content.