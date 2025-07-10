Gold Price FALLS On July 10: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices saw a significant drop on Thursday, following a gradual decline in recent days. Find out today's gold rates in major cities, including Kolkata

Gold Price

Where do gold prices stand on Thursday? After a series of declines, gold prices dropped again. What are the current rates during the wedding season? Find out today's gold rates in major cities, including Kolkata.

Today's gold prices in Kolkata:

18 carat – ₹7,363 per gram (₹1 decrease from yesterday), ₹73,630 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease), ₹736,300 per 100 grams (₹100 decrease).

22 carat – ₹8,999 per gram (₹1 decrease from yesterday), ₹89,990 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease), ₹899,900 per 100 grams (₹100 decrease).

24 carat – ₹9,817 per gram (₹1 decrease from yesterday), ₹98,170 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease), ₹981,700 per 100 grams (₹100 decrease).

Today's gold prices in Hyderabad:

22 carat – ₹89,990 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 carat – ₹981,700 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Today's gold prices in Jaipur:

22 carat – ₹90,140 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 carat – ₹983,200 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Today's gold prices in Mumbai:

22 carat – ₹89,990 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 carat – ₹981,700 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Today's gold prices in Chennai:

22 carat – ₹89,990 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 carat – ₹981,700 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).

Today's gold prices in Patna:

22 carat – ₹90,040 per 10 grams (₹10 decrease from yesterday).

24 carat – ₹982,200 per 10 grams (₹100 decrease from yesterday).