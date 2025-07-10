Ram Kapoor Slams Bigg Boss Rumours: Says Won't Join Even If Offered A Whopping Rs 20 Crore

While many actors dream of being on Bigg Boss, some aren't interested. One star actor has reportedly turned down a chance to be on the show, saying he wouldn't do it even for 20 crores. Who is this actor?

A famous Bollywood actor made sensational comments about the Bigg Boss reality show. Responding to rumors that his name was included in the list of contestants before the start of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19, he clearly stated, "I will not participate in this show no matter how much money they offer." His comments are currently going viral on social media. Who is this star actor?

Bigg Boss as Big Brother Show

Bigg Boss is not an Indian show. It's a reality show that became very famous in Dutch. Based on the popular reality show "Big Brother" there, "Bigg Boss" was introduced in India. Bigg Boss was first launched in Hindi in 2006. Arshad Warsi hosted the first season. Later, celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Amitabh Bachchan hosted the show. But Salman Khan has been hosting regularly since season 4 in 2010. 18 seasons of Bigg Boss have been completed in Hindi so far.

Bigg Boss show in 5 languages

This show has huge popularity across India. Along with Hindi, this show is also broadcast in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. But on several occasions, criticisms have also been leveled against this show. Along with allegations that culture is being mortgaged, there are several criticisms that the contestants are being shown negatively. Not only that, there were also movements to ban this show in some languages.

The star actor who said he won't step into Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Hindi has completed 18 seasons and the 19th season is about to start soon. In this order, a list of many people who are going to participate in this show has come out. The name of Bollywood star actor Ram Kapoor was also heard in this order. So he responded to this matter.

Recently, Ram Kapoor made sensational comments about this show. He expressed his clear opinion on Bigg Boss. He said, "There is no truth in the news that I am going to participate in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19. I will not go into the Bigg Boss house even if they offer me 20 crores. That is my personal decision. I don't hate the Bigg Boss show. It's a successful reality show," he said.

Ram said, "The Bigg Boss reality show doesn't suit my mentality. I am an actor, and as an actor, I entertain the audience. My talent will not come out through reality shows," commented Ram Kapoor. Ram Kapoor's comments brought the discussion on Bigg Boss back to the screen. While many people are supporting his opinion on social media, others are stating that this is his personal opinion.

When is Bigg Boss Season 19?

Recently, preparations are being made for Bigg Boss in all languages. In this order, promos for Hindi Season 19 were released along with Telugu. It seems that Hindi Bigg Boss is going to start in August. An official announcement has already been made about this show. The names of several celebrities are coming into circulation even before the start of the show. In this sequence, when Ram Kapoor's name came out, he gave clarity on this matter.

Due to the extreme criticism along with the positive aspects of the Bigg Boss show, some celebrities are still staying away from this show. It is believed that some are backing down from participating in such reality shows mainly with the intention that it will affect their career image. In the context of Ram Kapoor's comments, there is an interesting discussion about the list of other celebrity contestants who are going to participate in this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season Promo

The promo for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 was also released recently. King Nagarjuna is going to host this season as well. Nagarjuna has been hosting the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show since season 3. In this order, various names are in circulation regarding the contestants who are going to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. People are releasing lists on social media with the names they like. It seems that several celebrities are going to make noise in Bigg Boss Telugu this time.