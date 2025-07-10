COMNEXT 2025 To Feature Global Product Launches, Live Demos, And Insight From Leading Industry

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 9, 2025 4:18 am - COMNEXT will bring together 300+ global exhibitors across zones like 5G/6G, Optical Communication, and AI/IoT for live product launches, demos, and over 50 conferences, offering a dynamic forum for industry breakthroughs and future-shaping dialogues.

TOKYO, Japan – Structured as a launchpad for breakthroughs and a forum for global dialogue, COMNEXT – Next Generation Communication Technology & Solutions Expo runs from July 30 to August 1, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight and is set to gather the world's leading communication technology thought leaders, offering an opportunity to witness innovation in real time-and to be part of shaping what comes next in the industry.

Organised across six specialised zones-including 5G/6G, Optical Communication, AI/IoT, Private 5G, and more-the event brings together more than 300 exhibitors from Japan and abroad. In 2024, the event welcomed 12,962 industry professionals, and strong participation is expected again this year. The 2025 edition will feature a dynamic mix of live product launches, real-time demos, strategic networking, and 50+ conference sessions led by top-tier voices from the global tech community.

At the core of COMNEXT is its industry-led conference, spotlighting keynote addresses and panel discussions by visionaries from NTT, SoftBank, NEC, Fujitsu, KDDI, Nokia, and more. Sessions will explore the future of networking through themes such as IOWN, Open RAN, AI-driven infrastructure, data centres, and 6G deployment.

The Keynote Stage will set the tone for the show, with top executives from NTT, SoftBank, and NICT presenting their visions for tomorrow's communication ecosystems. Attendees will hear firsthand how Japan's tech giants are building next-gen networks and redefining digital society.

Special Lectures will offer exclusive insights on secure AI implementation, smart infrastructure, and the shifting role of telecom operators in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Speakers from NEC, Fujitsu, and KDDI will share strategic roadmaps and practical applications pushing innovation beyond the lab.

Across the show floor, companies will demonstrate new solutions in high-speed optical modules and photonics, private 5G systems for enterprise and government, AI and IoT tools for monitoring, automation, and infrastructure management, as well as video transmission systems for large-scale environments.

Live demos and prototype showcases will reveal how these sectors converge to power ultra-reliable, low-latency, high-capacity networks critical for smart cities, autonomous vehicles, remote medical systems, and more.

Exhibitors range from global leaders like Nokia and Ericsson to fast-growing startups unveiling their tech for the first time in Asia. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the engineers, designers, and business leaders behind these technologies.

Beyond the booths and stages, COMNEXT thrives on its face-to-face energy. Expect buzzing networking lounges, international business meetings, and informal dialogue with professionals from across Asia, Europe, and North America. With a high concentration of decision-makers, the show provides a practical space for new partnerships, R&D conversations, and cross-border initiatives.

COMNEXT's panel sessions, moderated by respected academics and industry experts-including representatives from The University of Tokyo-will foster open dialogue on pressing issues: from standardisation and sustainability to talent development and public-private partnerships.

These thought-driven discussions are backed by the show's Advisory Committee, featuring leaders from NTT, DOCOMO, KDDI, SoftBank, Nokia, NEC, Furukawa Electric, and more. Their involvement ensures the content remains sharply aligned with real-world needs and emerging priorities.

Professionals across telecom, IT, government, and infrastructure sectors are encouraged to attend and experience firsthand the technologies transforming communication on a global scale.

Registration is free, and all conference sessions are open to all attendees.

To explore the full programme and registration details, visit COMNEXT official website.