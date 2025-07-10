403
Indo-Morocco Film And Cultural Forum Showcases“Kankali” A Moroccan Dream In Couture At 9Th GFDW
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The Indo-Morocco Film and Cultural Forum (IMFCF), in proud association with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in India, brought a breathtaking wave of North African charm and sophistication to the ramp at the 9th Global Fashion and Design Week (GFDW) Noida 2025, held at the globally celebrated Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.
Touted as the largest academic fashion week in the world, GFDW 2025 is a celebration of international creativity, design innovation, and cultural diplomacy. The week-long fashion spectacle was organized by the Fashion Committee of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with the AAFT School of Fashion and Design and AAFT School of Interior Designing.
This year's edition featured: Over 200 renowned designers, 550 exclusive fashion ensembles, 125 original interior installations, 9 grand fashion shows, 90 dynamic runway rounds, 6 curated exhibitions, and 9 immersive global food experiences
The festival was broadcast live on MSTV and Radio Noida, and received global attention from 600+ international media outlets.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo-Morocco Film and Cultural Forum, expressed pride in the collaboration:“Fashion is a powerful medium to tell the stories of culture and legacy. Morocco's influence on global aesthetics is timeless, and we are honoured to bring that legacy to life on the Indian ramp through GFDW.”
The showstopper moment from the Indo-Morocco participation was the unveiling of“Kankali” – an ethereal haute couture collection deeply inspired by Morocco's colorful medinas, Moorish architecture, and artisanal legacy. Designed using luxurious net, satin, and organza, the collection presented graceful silhouettes, elegantly infused with Moroccan-inspired embroidery and motifs.
In hues of serene white, oceanic blue, and romantic pink, each garment from Kankali captured the delicate balance of romance and royalty, echoing the elegance of Moroccan palaces and desert evenings. The collection reimagined tradition for the contemporary woman, marrying old-world charm with modern couture craftsmanship.
Adding depth to the fashion narrative, a Moroccan-inspired furniture piece was also showcased during the design week. With ornate detailing, lattice woodwork, and rich earthy tones, the piece paid homage to Morocco's globally admired interior and architectural heritage.
The Indo-Morocco Film and Cultural Forum's participation once again highlighted the role of fashion as a bridge between nations-uniting design, diplomacy, and diversity on one global stage.
