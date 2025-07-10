Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 72.39 Pb

2025-07-10 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by USD 1.31 pb to reach USD 72.39 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's USD 71.08 pb, as reported by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
In global markets, Brent Crude increased 4 cents to reach USD 70.19 pb, and West Texas Intermediate increased 5 cents to reach USD 68.38 pb. (end)
