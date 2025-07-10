403
Chinese FM Urges ASEAN Openness Amid Rising US Tariff Threats
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to uphold openness and cooperation, as the US threatens broad new tariffs on Southeast Asian economies.
During his speech at the ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Wang emphasized fostering "Asian values rooted in peace, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness," urging joint efforts to support a rising Global South.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohammad Hasan, representing the current ASEAN chair, warned that growing threats to the rules-based free trade system require enhanced coordination.
He said the expected signing of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA 3.0) later this year comes at a critical moment to strengthen economic resilience.
Hasan highlighted that ASEAN and China have remained top trading partners for the fourth year running, with bilateral trade reaching USD 770.94 billion in 2024, a 10.6 percent increase from the previous year.
Calling the ASEAN-China relationship dynamic and deeply rooted, Hasan urged deeper cooperation in the face of global challenges and emphasized the need to avoid actions in the South China Sea that could heighten tensions.
He welcomed progress on negotiating a Code of Conduct for the disputed waters, reaffirmed ASEAN's call for restraint, and highlighted the importance of maintaining the South China Sea as a stable and cooperative region the ASEAN-China relationship as dynamic and deeply rooted, Hasan called for deepening cooperation amid rising global challenges.
The US will impose new tariffs on August 1 as part of President Donald Trump's expanded trade offensive, raising duties on Malaysian, Indonesian, and Thai imports to 25, 32, and 36 percent respectively.
Meanwhile, tariffs on Cambodian and Vietnamese goods will be adjusted to 36 and 20 percent; this comes as several ASEAN nations, including Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, dispute China's expansive South China Sea claims.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is attending the ASEAN meetings in Malaysia, though it remains unclear if he will meet Wang Yi, a meeting that could expand the agenda and potentially lead to a Trump-Xi summit.
ASEAN comprises 10 member states, with Timor-Leste preparing to join as the 11th. The bloc also maintains formal dialogue with 11 partners including China, the US, and the EU. (end) aab
