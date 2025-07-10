Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) As Fashion First Workshop Held At China National Silk Museum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The workshop recruited ICH practitioners, fashion students, and emerging designers from East Asia, with 32 participants selected for on-site attendance. Distinguished speakers included:



Ananya Bhattacharya and Tara Gujadhur, members of UNESCO Global Facilitators Network;

Prof. Wang Xiaocan, member of the National Technical Committee for the Protection and Inheritance of Ethnic Minority Costumes Standardization; Dr. Vikrant Kishore, Associate Professor of , International Communications & Creative Industries at University of Nottingham Ningbo China.

Centered on "ICH Safeguarding, Ethics, and Commercialization", the four-day immersive program delved into: Core concepts of ICH, traditional cultural expressions, design practices, and ethical principles; Methodologies for storytelling, representation, and digital documentation; Collaborative frameworks between ICH bearers and designers, emphasizing equity-based commercialization; Action plan drafting (individual/team-based) for the project's two-year trajectory.

Beyond showcasing silk culture, CNSM is a dedicated ICH safeguarding institution. As the custodian of UNESCO-listed Chinese sericulture and silk craftsmanship and chair of the China Sericulture ICH Alliance, it has spearheaded initiatives including "Global Showcase" touring exhibitions, integrating Demonstrations of "Beyond the Mulberry Fields: China Sericulture Intangible Cultural Heritages", academic forums, workshops, campus outreach, and Silk Road cultural promotion. At present, CNSM is establishing the Textile ICH Committee under the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Association, aiming to unite broader textile ICH projects for collaborative preservation and innovation.

