Hamas agrees on freeing ten Israeli hostages
(MENAFN) Hamas announced on Wednesday that it plans to release ten Israeli hostages as a goodwill gesture aimed at advancing ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive ceasefire agreement with Israel.
In a statement, the group said the release was part of its “intensive and responsible efforts” to ensure the success of the current round of talks. However, Hamas emphasized that key issues remain unresolved, including the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and firm guarantees for a lasting ceasefire—conditions that Israel has so far refused.
Earlier this week, Israel reportedly rejected new proposals presented by Hamas during discussions in Qatar. The group had insisted that any truce must lead to a permanent end to hostilities and a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
Earlier in 2024, Hamas released around 30 hostages as part of temporary ceasefire agreements with Israel. That deal eventually fell apart in March when Israel resumed its military campaign in Gaza. Both parties have since traded accusations over the treatment of prisoners and hostages.
The conflict reignited in October 2023, following a surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel that killed approximately 1,200 people and led to the abduction of around 250 others. Roughly 50 hostages remain in captivity, with less than half believed to be alive.
Israel’s military response has included widespread airstrikes, artillery fire, and ground operations that have left much of Gaza in ruins. According to local health authorities, the violence has resulted in at least 57,000 Palestinian deaths, most of them civilians.
Hamas’ announcement follows Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's controversial proposal to relocate all Gaza residents to a newly built “humanitarian city” on the ruins of Rafah in southern Gaza. Katz said the city would be monitored by the Israeli military and managed by unnamed international bodies. Palestinians relocated there would only be allowed to leave if they “voluntarily” emigrate to other countries.
The plan has drawn strong criticism from human rights groups, who have likened it to an internment camp and warned it could constitute crimes against humanity.
