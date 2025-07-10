Regulatory Approvals Received For The Sale Of Macgregor, Closing Expected On 31 July 2025
Regulatory approvals received for the sale of MacGregor, closing expected on 31 July 2025
Hiab (at the time Cargotec) announced on 14 November, 2024, that it had signed an agreement to sell its MacGregor business to funds managed by Triton (the“Transaction”). On July 1, 2025, Hiab announced that all necessary regulatory approvals had been received, with the exception of approval from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).
All regulatory approvals have now been secured, and the closing of the Transaction is expected on 31 July 2025.
MacGregor has been reported as part of discontinued operations from the fourth quarter of 2024 onwards.
Hiab Corporation
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road loadhandling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment