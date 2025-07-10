Common Ground Unveils KLCC Flagship: A New Benchmark In Premium Flexible Workspaces

A glimpse inside Common Ground KLCC, featuring modern interiors and flexible layouts for a premium work experience

Beyond the desk. Unwind or work in creative lounges

Experience seamless collaboration in our expansive Kuala Lumpur boardroom, powered by the latest technology

A premium coworking flagship in KLCC blending design, flexibility, and hospitality-featuring exclusive member perks through Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Common Ground, Malaysia's leading coworking space provider, proudly announces the opening of its newest flagship location-Common Ground KLCC , a premier flexible workspace and events hub in the heart of the city. This special project is launched in partnership with the landlord and designed to redefine modern workspaces through a seamless blend of high-end hospitality, cultural identity, and enterprise-grade functionality.

Strategically located in Menara Darussalam, the new location shares the prestigious grounds of the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, just steps from Petronas Twin Towers, Suria KLCC Mall and KLCC Park. Common Ground Members will enjoy exclusive perks through a partnership with Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, including access to the hotel's fitness center and swimming pool, a curated in-house café, discounted room rates and special dining privileges at JPteres and Poolhouse. Members will also have the option to elevate their meetings and events with catering by the professional events and catering team of Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. This collaboration brings the best of global hospitality into the coworking environment, enriching the day-to-day experience for professionals and enterprises.

A Design-Forward Celebration of Culture & Community - spanning approximately 15,000 square feet and accommodating over 300 members, Common Ground's 16th location in Malaysia draws inspiration from Southeast Asia's rich cultural tapestry and its tech-forward, progressive community. Visitors are greeted by elegant rattan furnishings, arched windows framing the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, and curated local artworks that reflect the brand's regional identity and design excellence.

Behind the aesthetic lies strategic functionality. The space includes a state-of-the art 20 pax boardroom, meeting rooms equipped with digital tech, private offices for teams of 4 - 20+ and up to 50 hot desking spaces. Designed for both growing startups and enterprise teams, Common Ground KLCC offers a premium, flexible workspace that supports collaboration, scalability, and hybrid work.



“Common Ground KLCC fosters innovation and collaboration with flexibility at its core.,” said Chris Edwards, Group CEO at The Flexi Group .“This location is a true reflection of our journey - years of growth, learning, and success. It's an honour to call this prestigious building home, and a privilege to continue crafting high-quality, productive environments for our global members through strong landlord partnerships.”

Centrally located with direct access to KLCC LRT and Pavilion MRT stations, and connected by covered walkways to both KLCC and Pavilion malls, Common Ground KLCC places members in the beating heart of Kuala Lumpur. Once a member, individuals enjoy access not only to all Common Ground locations across Malaysia, but also to over 45 spaces in 11 cities across the Asia Pacific region, enabling true regional mobility.

About Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Overlooking the iconic Petronas Twin Towers with 411 guestrooms and suites, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur is strategically located in the heart of the city and within walking distance to Kuala Lumpur's Golden Triangle district of shopping, dining scene and entertainment. The hotel features a Sky Lobby with panoramic views of the city skyline. Guests can enjoy distinctive dining at THIRTY8, POOLHOUSE, and JPteres, or explore a range of curated culinary experiences.

For more information or reservations, please visit hyatt.

About Common Ground

Common Ground, founded in 2017, is Malaysia's leading coworking space provider, offering stylish and functional environments for startups, SMEs, freelancers, and enterprise teams. With multiple locations across Kuala Lumpur and major Malaysian cities, as well as a strong presence in Southeast Asia-including Thailand and the Philippines. Common Ground is known for its premium workspaces, hot desks, private offices, meeting rooms, event spaces, and lifestyle perks like fitness partnerships and networking events. Common Ground is part of The Flexi Group. For more information please visit , or reach out to ... / +603 2779 1388 (Common Ground KLCC) / +60 11 5631 9888 (General WhatsApp)

About The Flexi Group



Founded in 2022 following the merger of three globally renowned coworking brands, The Flexi Group is a rapidly expanding collection of leading flexible workspace operators in Asia. Spread across 8 countries in 11 cities, and with over 25 years of collective experience in designing, operating, and scaling workspaces, we are one of the region's largest operators with over 45 locations.

Please visit for more information.

Sheue Mun

Common Ground

+60 11-5631 9888

...

