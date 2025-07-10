Dhawan Names Dale Steyn And James Anderson As His Toughest Rivals
"Dale Steyn was always a tough one - he had raw pace, aggression, skill, and that fierce look!” Dhawan told IANS, acknowledging the South African legend's fiery presence on the field. Known for his blistering speed and relentless energy, Steyn often rattled even the best batters, and Dhawan was no exception.
Dhawan also pointed to England's James Anderson as another formidable opponent. While Steyn relied on sheer pace and intimidation, Anderson brought a different kind of threat - subtle, skilful, and mentally sharp.
“James Anderson too,” Dhawan added, indicating the English pacer's ability to challenge batsmen with both the ball and the tongue.
Addressing the mental battles in the game, Dhawan spoke openly about sledging - a controversial but deeply ingrained part of cricket.“As for sledging, it's part of the game. Sometimes, it's the sledging that brings out the best in you.”
The experienced opener, known for his calm demeanour and smile under pressure, suggested that verbal duels often pushed him to elevate his performance. For Dhawan, the banter wasn't a distraction - it was motivation.
His remarks provide a rare insight into the mental toughness required at the highest level and how players like Steyn and Anderson not only challenged batters physically, but also psychologically. As Dhawan continues to inspire with his words off the field, his reflections offer a tribute to the great rivalries that defined a golden era of fast bowling.
Dhawan, who retired from all forms of cricket in August last year after an illustrious cricket career spanning over a decade, has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, scoring 2315, 6793, and 1579 runs, respectively, in the three formats.
