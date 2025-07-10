Body Scrub Market Is Booming And Expected To Hit USD 27.57 Billion By 2033 IMARC Group

Body Scrub Market outlook

The market is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing spa and wellness culture, a preference for premium skincare products.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“Body Scrub Market Report by Product Type (Plant-based, Milk-based, and Others), Skin Type (Sensitive, Normal, Dry, Oily), Product Form (Powder, Gel or Liquid, Cream), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2025-2033”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global body scrub market share , trends, size, and industry trends forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.The global body scrub market size was valued at USD 19.20 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 27.57 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% from 2025-2033. Asia Pacific currently dominates the body scrub market share by holding over 35.5% in 2024. The market is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing spa and wellness culture, a preference for premium skincare products, and government initiatives supporting the beauty and personal care industry.Request to Get the Sample Report: /requestsampleOur report includes:.Market Dynamics.Market Trends And Market Outlook.Competitive Analysis.Industry Segmentation.Strategic RecommendationsA Deep Dive into Growth and EvolutionThe body scrub market is experiencing significant growth, primarily fueled by evolving consumer preferences and readily available online retail channels. As consumers increasingly prioritize skin health, demand is surging for products that offer exfoliation alongside added benefits. The market is adapting with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and overall skin wellness.Driving Demand for Multi-Benefit ScrubsA major catalyst for the booming body scrub market is heightened consumer awareness of skin health. More individuals are embracing comprehensive skincare routines and actively seeking products that promote exfoliation and skin renewal. By 2024, consumers are expected to increasingly favor body scrubs that offer additional benefits like hydration, nourishment, or anti-aging properties. This trend is particularly pronounced among millennials and Gen Z, who are drawn to health-focused products. In response, brands are formulating scrubs with natural ingredients such as sugar, salt, and plant extracts, which are perceived as both safer and more effective. The amplifying influence of social media and influencer marketing has further heightened consumer awareness, generating increased interest in body scrubs and driving the market towards more innovative and diverse product offerings.Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Body Scrubs Take Center StageSustainability has become a pivotal factor in the body scrub market, with growing environmental concerns steering consumers towards eco-friendly products and brands committed to reducing their carbon footprint. By 2024, the demand for natural and organic scrubs is set to surge, as consumers gravitate towards brands that prioritize sustainable ingredients and packaging. Companies are actively eliminating plastic microbeads, opting instead for natural, biodegradable exfoliants. Brands that maintain transparency regarding their ingredients and production processes are particularly appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. This shift not only aligns with consumer values but also spurs innovation, leading to a greater variety of eco-friendly beauty products that cater to sustainability-minded individuals.Reshaping How Consumers Shop for Body ScrubsThe rapid expansion of e-commerce is fundamentally transforming the body scrub market, offering consumers unparalleled convenience in purchasing products from the comfort of their homes. By 2024, online skincare shopping is projected to grow substantially, driven by improved internet accessibility and the widespread use of mobile devices. In response, brands are bolstering their online presence and marketing efforts to reach a broader audience. The emergence of subscription services and personalized recommendations is also noteworthy, helping consumers discover new products tailored to their specific skin needs. Social media platforms and beauty influencers play a crucial role in this evolution, directing traffic to e-commerce sites and promoting new product launches. As a result, online sales of body scrubs are expected to climb, necessitating adaptation from traditional retailers to remain competitive.Checkout Now:Body Scrub Market Report Segmentation:By Product Type:.Plant-based..Milk-based!.OthersPlant-based holds the majority of the market share due to the growing consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly ingredients.By Skin Type:.Sensitive.Normal.Dry.OilyOily accounted for the largest market share as it requires regular exfoliation to manage excess sebum and prevent acne, leading to higher demand for body scrubs tailored for oily skin.By Product Form:.Powder.Gel or Liquid.CreamCream represented the largest segment owing to their hydrating and gentle exfoliating properties, making them suitable for a wide range of consumers.By Distribution Channel:.Hypermarkets and Supermarkets.Independent Retailers.Convenience Stores.Online Stores.OthersHypermarkets and supermarkets hold the majority of the market share because they offer convenient access and a wide variety of body scrub products, attracting a large consumer base.By Application:.Residential.CommercialCommercial represented the largest segment due to the professional skincare services they offer.Regional Insights:.North America.Asia Pacific.Europe.Latin America.Middle East and AfricaAsia Pacific's dominance in the market is attributed to its rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of skincare.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the body scrub market size has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of These Key Players Include:.3LAB Inc..Estée Lauder Companies.Home & Body Company.Innisfree Corporation (Amorepacific Corporation).L'Oréal S.A..Procter & Gamble.Sephora (LVMH).Shiseido Company Limited.The Face Shop (LG Household & Health Care Co.).Tonymoly Co. Ltd..The Body Shop Inc. (Natura Co Holding S/A).Yunos Co. Ltd.Ask Analyst for Customized Report:Key Highlights of the Report:.Market Performance (2019-2024).Market Outlook (2025-2033).Market Trends.Market Drivers and Success Factors.Impact of COVID-19.Value Chain AnalysisIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.Browse Related Reports:Hair and Body Mist Market:Air Freshener Market:

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.