Mexico Races to Secure Deal with U.S. on Tariffs
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Wednesday that officials from her administration will travel to Washington, D.C., next week for critical negotiations with U.S. counterparts, aiming to secure “the best possible negotiation” amid looming tariff threats.
Speaking during her regular morning press briefing, Sheinbaum confirmed that a government delegation is set to arrive in the U.S. capital on Friday to open discussions on a range of pressing bilateral issues. This diplomatic move follows up on a conversation she held with U.S. President Donald Trump at June’s Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada.
"This week, a team from the Mexican government is traveling to the United States to work on this global agreement that we discussed at the G7 with President Trump," Sheinbaum stated. She noted that Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard will head the delegation, accompanied by officials from the Treasury and Foreign Affairs secretariats.
The scope of the talks will extend beyond the framework of the existing United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The discussions are expected to push for deeper strategic cooperation in three main areas: security, immigration, and trade.
Security discussions will prioritize the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration talks will tackle growing regional migration pressures, and trade negotiations will focus on averting or adapting to new tariffs under consideration by Washington.
"Of course, we will always seek the best conditions for Mexico," Sheinbaum emphasized.
She also highlighted her administration's recent efforts to boost Mexico’s pharmaceutical production capabilities and reiterated that the country is actively exploring new global trade partners beyond the United States.
"The decisions often come from the United States government, and what we seek is to provide support in order to generate, for example, in the area of copper, other export schemes, because copper is needed in many parts of the world," the president said.
U.S. President Trump declared on Wednesday that a 50 percent tariff on copper imports will take effect starting August 1. He has already issued formal tariff notices to 22 nations, outlining duties ranging from 25 to 50 percent.
U.S. President Trump declared on Wednesday that a 50 percent tariff on copper imports will take effect starting August 1. He has already issued formal tariff notices to 22 nations, outlining duties ranging from 25 to 50 percent.
