ECHR denies Le Pen’s appeal for prohibiting being elected
(MENAFN) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has denied Marine Le Pen’s urgent appeal to halt a five-year prohibition that prevents her from running for public office, including participation in France’s 2027 presidential contest. The court determined there was no proven “imminent risk of irreparable harm” to rights safeguarded under the European Convention.
Le Pen’s disqualification follows a March 2025 ruling by a French court, which found her guilty of improperly using public funds designated for European Parliament assistants working with members of her party, the National Rally (RN). She has consistently denied any unlawful activity, claiming the charges are politically motivated, and has lodged an appeal against the conviction.
Le Pen, who previously contested France’s presidency in 2017 and 2022 but lost both runoff races to President Emmanuel Macron, led the RN for several years and helped it grow into France’s largest opposition group. The RN currently holds the position of third-largest party in the National Assembly.
On the same day the ECHR issued its decision, police carried out a search of RN’s headquarters in Paris. The operation is linked to an ongoing probe into suspected financial irregularities tied to campaign activities. Jordan Bardella, the current RN leader, condemned the raid, describing it as a strategy to “destabilize the party and drive it into financial ruin.”
US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have both expressed public backing for Le Pen. French authorities, however, have dismissed their comments as unwelcome interference in internal political matters.
