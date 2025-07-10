403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaming Should Complement, Not Replace Reality: Report
(MENAFN) Video games, once dismissed as mere child’s play or light amusement, have transformed into major cultural forces influencing careers, social interactions, and mental health.
As technologies like augmented reality, the metaverse, and virtual platforms expand swiftly, the boundaries separating gaming from everyday life are vanishing—and experts warn this transformation is only accelerating.
Building a Dream Game
Eric Barone, known in the gaming world as ConcernedApe and creator of the indie sensation Stardew Valley, shared with media that his game development journey began after earning a computer science degree and facing difficulty securing a job. Drawing inspiration from his beloved childhood game Harvest Moon, he launched Stardew Valley in 2016.
“I think the world is so chaotic,” Barone said. “You’re looking for something that’s de-stressing, not more stress.”
He described gaming as a “comfortable escape” for people overwhelmed by everyday pressures, emphasizing that “as the world gets crazier and crazier,” the craving for such refuges is expanding.
From Virtual Tracks to Professional Racing
For Jann Mardenborough, gaming evolved from a pastime to a career. Starting with Gran Turismo at age 7, he triumphed in the GT Academy—a competition designed to transform gamers into professional racers—launching his real-world driving career.
“I was proof of that concept,” Mardenborough stated. “I’d done nothing, just PlayStation in my room with a dream of making it into the sport I love.”
He highlighted the intense perseverance his path required as a trailblazer.
“Those who come after me won’t have to try as hard,” he added, confirming that the bridge from gaming to sports is now firmly established.
The Fading Boundary Between Game and Reality
With virtual and augmented reality becoming mainstream, the distinction between gaming and real life is increasingly blurred. While some games originally designed to relieve stress now provoke it, many users still prefer gaming to confronting daily obligations.
Mardenborough stressed that gaming should complement—not replace—real-world experiences.
“I love real life and this reality,” he said, calling games “tools for entertainment or skill development.”
However, he recognized that many younger people now seek “constant validation,” both in digital spaces and games, influencing their social interactions offline.
Gaming’s Deep Integration in Daily Life
Research psychologist and author Rachel Kowert explained that gaming’s evolution has shifted it from a simple pastime to a powerful cultural phenomenon.
“Pokemon Go is a really good example of kind of augmented reality games, where the game is really taking you out into the real world,” she noted.
Kowert described gaming as a “cultural touch point” that bridges generations, communities, and social groups. She highlighted that about one-third of the global population now plays video games, emphasizing the scale of this cultural transformation.
As technologies like augmented reality, the metaverse, and virtual platforms expand swiftly, the boundaries separating gaming from everyday life are vanishing—and experts warn this transformation is only accelerating.
Building a Dream Game
Eric Barone, known in the gaming world as ConcernedApe and creator of the indie sensation Stardew Valley, shared with media that his game development journey began after earning a computer science degree and facing difficulty securing a job. Drawing inspiration from his beloved childhood game Harvest Moon, he launched Stardew Valley in 2016.
“I think the world is so chaotic,” Barone said. “You’re looking for something that’s de-stressing, not more stress.”
He described gaming as a “comfortable escape” for people overwhelmed by everyday pressures, emphasizing that “as the world gets crazier and crazier,” the craving for such refuges is expanding.
From Virtual Tracks to Professional Racing
For Jann Mardenborough, gaming evolved from a pastime to a career. Starting with Gran Turismo at age 7, he triumphed in the GT Academy—a competition designed to transform gamers into professional racers—launching his real-world driving career.
“I was proof of that concept,” Mardenborough stated. “I’d done nothing, just PlayStation in my room with a dream of making it into the sport I love.”
He highlighted the intense perseverance his path required as a trailblazer.
“Those who come after me won’t have to try as hard,” he added, confirming that the bridge from gaming to sports is now firmly established.
The Fading Boundary Between Game and Reality
With virtual and augmented reality becoming mainstream, the distinction between gaming and real life is increasingly blurred. While some games originally designed to relieve stress now provoke it, many users still prefer gaming to confronting daily obligations.
Mardenborough stressed that gaming should complement—not replace—real-world experiences.
“I love real life and this reality,” he said, calling games “tools for entertainment or skill development.”
However, he recognized that many younger people now seek “constant validation,” both in digital spaces and games, influencing their social interactions offline.
Gaming’s Deep Integration in Daily Life
Research psychologist and author Rachel Kowert explained that gaming’s evolution has shifted it from a simple pastime to a powerful cultural phenomenon.
“Pokemon Go is a really good example of kind of augmented reality games, where the game is really taking you out into the real world,” she noted.
Kowert described gaming as a “cultural touch point” that bridges generations, communities, and social groups. She highlighted that about one-third of the global population now plays video games, emphasizing the scale of this cultural transformation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment