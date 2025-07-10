DXS International Plc (AQSE:DXSP): Expertcare Featured In Innovate UK Research Project

ExpertCare featured in Innovate UK Research Project

DXS International plc ("DXS" or "the Company"), a leading provider of digital clinical decision support solutions, is thrilled to announce that its leading-edge digital health solution, ExpertCare, has been independently reviewed by the prestigious York Health Economics Consortium (YHEC) with results that confirm its powerful impact on both clinical outcomes and NHS cost-efficiency.

Funded by DXS and Innovate UK and delivered in partnership with Health Innovation East, the evaluation assessed ExpertCare's effectiveness in supporting medicines optimisation for patients with hypertension. The study, involving 2,484 patients across 13 UK GP practices, compared ExpertCare against standard hypertension review for GP practices.

The evaluation found that ExpertCare delivers more effective hypertension control, reduces treatment variability, and is cost-saving in both the short and long term.

The YHEC report concluded that:

ExpertCare significantly increases the number of patients with optimally managed hypertension.

For every £1 invested, ExpertCare returns £2.70 to the NHS.

ExpertCare functions as an intelligent clinical decision support tool, streamlining data collection and generating treatment recommendations aligned with NICE guidelines-freeing up clinical time and improving outcomes at scale.

David Immelman, CEO of DXS, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of the results of this independent validation. It affirms our belief that ExpertCare has the potential to materially improve hypertension management across England, while reducing the cost burden on the NHS. These results highlight the real-world value of deploying ExpertCare nationally starting from year one.”

