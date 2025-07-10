Belay Global Names Arron Smyth MD & Partner To Lead EMEA Expansion

Belay Global Partners, a private investment firm focused on growth equity, buyouts, and SPAC sponsorship across global markets.

Smyth to accelerate Belay Global's deal flow, deepen investor partnerships, and scale its institutional SPAC platform across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

- Arron SmythLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Belay Global Partners , a private investment firm specializing in growth equity, buyout strategies, and the formation and sponsorship of SPACs, today announced the appointment of Arron Smyth as Managing Director and Partner, EMEA. Based in London, Mr. Smyth will lead the firm's strategic expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with a mandate to originate deal flow, deepen investor partnerships, and support long-term value creation across the firm's portfolio.In addition to directing private equity initiatives in the region, Mr. Smyth will support the firm by identifying high-potential companies suited for the public markets, furthering the firm's institutional SPAC sponsorship platform.With more than two decades of experience in cross-border transactions, strategic execution, and deal origination, Mr. Smyth brings a strong track record of building and scaling businesses across sectors and geographies. His appointment underscores Belay Global's strategy of partnering with seasoned regional leaders to deepen local presence while leveraging the firm's global reach and capital network.“Belay Global's model is rooted in collaboration, alignment, and regional autonomy,” said Arron Smyth.“I'm honored to lead the EMEA platform during this pivotal phase of growth and look forward to partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs and investors to scale transformative businesses across the region.”Adam Dooley , Founder and Chairman of Belay Global Partners, added:“Arron is a thoughtful investor and accomplished dealmaker with deep connectivity across EMEA. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue building a globally integrated platform anchored in local insight and institutional discipline. We are proud to welcome him to the partnership.”Belay Global Partners operates through a network of Managing Partners embedded in key financial hubs around the world. Each partner is empowered to lead investment activity in their respective markets, combining institutional rigor with entrepreneurial agility to source proprietary opportunities and drive value across the investment lifecycle.For more information, please visit .

