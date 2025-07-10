Yi TCM Launch Educational Campaign Spotlighting Traditional Chinese Medicine's Role In Fertility Care
Infertility is hardly a local issue: A 2023 World Health Organization fact sheet estimates that one in six adults worldwide will experience infertility at some point in their lives, underscoring growing interest in complementary approaches.
“Many younger couples want non-invasive therapies that work alongside conventional treatment,” said Yi Ting Na, co-founder and physician at Yi TCM.“We aim to give them evidence-informed options that may enhance overall well-being during the fertility journey.”
The campaign will release short explainer articles, Q&As and social-media infographics outlining how acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine can be timed three menstrual cycles before an IVF or IUI cycle to help optimise internal conditions for conception, referencing peer-reviewed studies such as Paulus et al. (Fertility & Sterility, 2002 ).
About Yi TCM
Yi TCM is a Singapore-based, board-certified Traditional Chinese Medicine clinic specialising in fertility support through acupuncture and herbal medicine
Yi Ting Na
Yi TCM
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment