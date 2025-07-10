Yi TCM Launch Educational Campaign Spotlighting Traditional Chinese Medicine's Role In Fertility Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fertility hits record low: Cleverly SG & Yi TCM show how TCM acupuncture and herbs complement IVF/IUI for holistic support from preconception to postnatal.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Board-certified clinic Yi TCM today launched an information campaign explaining how Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) can work alongside in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI). The move follows the Singapore Department of Statistics' latest figures showing the nation's total fertility rate slipped to 0.97 births per woman in 2023, the first time on record it has fallen below 1.0.Infertility is hardly a local issue: A 2023 World Health Organization fact sheet estimates that one in six adults worldwide will experience infertility at some point in their lives, underscoring growing interest in complementary approaches.“Many younger couples want non-invasive therapies that work alongside conventional treatment,” said Yi Ting Na, co-founder and physician at Yi TCM.“We aim to give them evidence-informed options that may enhance overall well-being during the fertility journey.”The campaign will release short explainer articles, Q&As and social-media infographics outlining how acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine can be timed three menstrual cycles before an IVF or IUI cycle to help optimise internal conditions for conception, referencing peer-reviewed studies such as Paulus et al. (Fertility & Sterility, 2002 ).About Yi TCMYi TCM is a Singapore-based, board-certified Traditional Chinese Medicine clinic specialising in fertility support through acupuncture and herbal medicine

