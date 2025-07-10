United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) Urges Immediate De-Escalation In Tripoli
Noting increased reports of continued military build-up in and around Tripoli, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly urges all parties to refrain from using force, particularly in densely populated areas, and to avoid any actions or political rhetoric that could trigger escalation or lead to renewed clashes.
As reiterated in the Security Council press statement on 17 May, UNSMIL reminds all political and security actors of their obligation under international law to protect civilian lives and property and that those responsible for attacks against civilians will be held accountable.
The Mission continues its efforts to help de-escalate the situation and calls on all parties to engage in good faith towards this end. UNSMIL urges the swift implementation of security arrangements developed by the Truce and Security and Military Arrangements Committees, which the Mission continues to support. Forces recently deployed in Tripoli must withdraw without delay.
Dialogue - not violence - remains the only viable path toward achieving lasting peace, stability in Tripoli and across Libya.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment