PM Emphasises Importance Of International Solidarity For Gaza Truce

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call yesterday from Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria H E Christian Stocker.

During the call, they discussed relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the State of Qatar's continued efforts, in cooperation with regional and international partners, to de-escalate tensions and promote stability and peace in the region.

His Excellency emphasized the importance of international solidarity to pressure all parties for the success of the State of Qatar's joint mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, securing the release of hostages and detainees, and ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid to address the dire situation in the Strip.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Government Media Office in Gaza Ismail Al Thawabta revealed that 80 percent of Palestinians killed while waiting for or receiving aid, according to the mechanism implemented by the Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip, are young people.

He considered what is happening under the guise of "aid" another chapter of genocide and must be subject to an independent international investigation.

Al Thawabta said that the figures reveal a selective crime targeting the future of the Palestinian people, as 80 percent of the aid martyrs are young people, 14 percent of the martyrs are children, 3 percent are women, and 3 percent are elderly.

The casualty toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has reached 57,680 martyrs and 137,409 wounded. It added that a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble, with emergency and civil defense teams unable to reach them.

The Gaza Strip is subjected to intense Israeli bombardment of residential areas, medical facilities, and displacement centers.