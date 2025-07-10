Amir Condoles With Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent cables of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the death of the mother of H H Prince Abdullah bin Saud bin Saad I Al Abdulrahman Al-Saud.

