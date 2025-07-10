403
Commlab India Ranks Second Among Top Simulation Training Companies Of 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India, July 10, 2025: In a notable industry recognition, CommLab India ranks second among the Top Simulation Training Companies of 2025 by eLearning Industry. This accolade reflects CommLab India's unwavering commitment to crafting immersive, simulation-based learning experiences that drive real-world performance. As organizations increasingly adopt experiential training to meet evolving upskilling and reskilling needs, CommLab India remains a trusted partner, delivering scalable, results-driven solutions aligned with business goals.
This recognition highlights CommLab India's commitment to designing immersive, results-driven learning experiences that prepare learners for real-world performance with confidence and clarity.
CommLab India supports organizations in training and certifying end-users on software applications ahead of go-live dates, using risk-free sandbox environments. The company also helps improve sales ROI through realistic role-play simulations that enable employees to engage in hands-on practice and build confidence before facing real-world situations.
To further accelerate business outcomes, Commlab India delivers scalable, high-impact training through gamified experiences designed using watch-try-challenge formats and powered by industry-leading authoring tools-enabling up to 10x improvements in operational efficiency and measurable learning ROI. These simulations are rolled out rapidly in multiple digital formats, helping organizations scale training efficiently without compromising quality or engagement through custom eLearning development rooted in solid instructional design and powered by emerging technologies.
Whether it's helping healthcare workers navigate emergency procedures, guiding manufacturing teams through equipment simulations, or training sales teams to handle objections, simulation-based learning ensures that employees don't just understand concepts they're ready to act when it matters most.
“We're honored to be included in this prestigious list,” said RK Prasad, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India.“Simulation is not just training-it's transformation. It brings context, consequence, and confidence to learning, helping businesses close performance gaps faster and more effectively.”
CommLab India's rapid eLearning development model, global delivery expertise, and client-first approach enable the company to deliver complex simulation projects efficiently-without compromising on engagement or effectiveness.
“Simulation training isn't just about building knowledge-it's about building readiness,” said Ayesha Habeeb Omer PhD, Co-Founder and COO of CommLab India.“It empowers employees to make mistakes, learn from them, and step into their roles with greater confidence and capability.”
This recognition from eLearning Industry marks yet another milestone in CommLab India's mission to support organizations in building future-ready workforces through experiential learning. As simulation-based training becomes a cornerstone of global upskilling and reskilling initiatives, CommLab India stands out as a trusted partner in delivering learning that sticks and drives results.
With digital transformation accelerating globally, the need for scalable, agile, and high-impact learning is more critical than ever. Simulation training bridges the gap between knowledge and performance and CommLab India delivers it with unmatched speed, scale, and strategic alignment.
