Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


New Issue Of AAFT Journal Released At School Of Interior Design

2025-07-10 02:07:52
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, The International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC), renowned for its dedication to academic excellence and research, released the latest issue of the prestigious AAFT Journal at a special event held at the AAFT School of Interior Design.

The launch was graced by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of IFTRC and Marwah Studios, who emphasized the importance of academic publishing in today's knowledge-driven world.“Publishing a journal is like documenting milestones of thought, preserving diverse perspectives, and enriching the global knowledge bank,” said Dr. Marwah while addressing the faculty and students present at the ceremony.

The journal release was a collaborative celebration with participation from the faculties of the School of Interior Design underlining the interdisciplinary spirit of AAFT.

This edition of the journal has been meticulously compiled and edited by Faqiha Choudhary, reflecting a wide range of scholarly contributions and creative insights from across the media, design, and lifestyle domains.

AAFT continues to foster a vibrant culture of research and innovation, and this journal stands as a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to academic and professional development.

