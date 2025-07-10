Ukraine Recovery Conference Brings Together Nearly 5,000 Participants In Rome

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The event is jointly organized by the governments of Ukraine and Italy, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Organizers report that nearly 100 government delegations and 40 delegations from international organizations, including financial institutions, are taking part.

Speakers at the conference include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other high-level officials.

On the sidelines of the conference, a wide range of events are taking place involving politicians, representatives from approximately 2,000 businesses, local authorities, and civil society organizations. Rome is also serving as a venue for numerous bilateral meetings.

The two-day forum is structured around several key themes, including business, human capital, local and regional development, and reforms linked to Ukraine's path toward EU membership. An additional focus is being placed on cultural heritage and the protection of historical sites in areas affected by the conflict.

Ukraine's government delegation began its official program a day earlier. President Volodymyr Zelensky held a series of meetings in Rome, while Ukrainian ministers met with their counterparts and took part in side events.

The first day of the conference will conclude with the opening of a Ukrainian exhibition at the Museum of Civilizations, attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the culture ministers of both countries.

More than 500 journalists have been accredited to cover the event.

URC has been held annually since 2022, with previous editions taking place in Lugano, London, and Berlin. It is regarded as the most significant international platform dedicated to Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction, and modernization.

Photo: urc-international