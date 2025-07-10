Brazilian President Slammed Foreign Meddling In Internal Affairs

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RIO DE JANEIRO, Jul 10 (NNN-CMA) – Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, condemned foreign interference in Brazil's domestic affairs, after U.S. President, Donald Trump, urged Brazilian authorities to end prosecution of ex-president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for attempting a coup.

“Defending Brazil's democracy is an issue that concerns Brazilians. We are a sovereign country; we do not accept interference or guardianship from anyone. We have solid and independent institutions. No one is above the law, especially those who threaten freedom and the rule of law,” Lula said.

Bolsonaro, who served as Brazilian president from 2019 to 2022, is accused of plotting to stay in power through the use of violence, after losing his reelection bid to Lula.– NNN-CMA