Bih Court Lifts Detention For Serb Leaders
Under the new measures, Stevandic and Viskovic must report every 14 days, at local police stations. The Court will review the enforcement of these measures bi-monthly.
The Court had also lifted the detention of RS President, Milorad Dodik, on Jul 4, after he gave a statement to prosecutors. At the same time, a measure was imposed requiring Dodik to report periodically to a designated state authority.
Goran Bubic, attorney for the RS leaders, said, their voluntary cooperation removed the legal grounds for continued detention. He accepted the reporting measures and waived any right to appeal.
All three had previously been detained for failing to respond to summonses, in a case concerning alleged attempts to undermine BiH's constitutional order.
BiH is made up of two autonomous entities, the RS, with a predominately Serbian population, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with mostly Bosniaks and Croats. The two entities have coexisted under a weak central government.– NNN-SRNA
