Today In Kuwait's History
--
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law stipulating that all Kuwaitis should hold valid passports upon leaving or re-entering the country.
1967 -- Bader Mohammad Al-Sayer, a prominent businessman, passed away at the age of 65. In 1959, he and his brother Nasser established one of the biggest Kuwaiti companies that traded in vehicles.
2002 -- First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a first-class order of merit from the House of Rerpresentatives and Senate of the Republic of Colombia.
2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming the 23rd government in Kuwait's history. The cabinet, comprising 15 ministers including a woman and a member of parliament, was headed by Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and lasted until March 4, 2007.
2011 -- Kuwait's Mohammad Al-Azmi won a second gold medal in the men's 800m race at the 19th Asian Athletics Championships in Japan.
2013 -- Kuwait Government approved a decree offering USD four billion worth of urgent aid to Egypt, upon instructions from the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
2013 - Futsal World Cup kicked off in Kuwait with the participation of 16 clubs.
2014 -- Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Rashidi won a gold medal in the Skeet competition at the World shooting Cup in China.
2018 - Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Information won the Creativity Award in the application of GIS in the United States.
2018 -- Kuwait Municipality won an award for geographical information system (GIS) during an international conference in San Diego, US, recognition of its role in the business environment improvement. (end) bs
