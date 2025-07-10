In The Triangular UK-US-China Relationship, Don't Overlook Energy

MENAFN - Asia Times) The United States is trying to curb unfair and abusive Chinese trade practices, which have been exacerbated since Beijing's accession into the World Trade Organization in 2001. A response to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump has been the restriction of rare earth mineral exports to the US.

Dependence on the People's Republic of China for critical and rare earth metals and minerals is a major energy and national security risk for the US, the United Kingdom and other nations.

Beijing not only controls a massive component of the upstream value chain and production of raw critical minerals, but also – more importantly – it controls nearly all of the downstream refining and processing for most critical metals and minerals. Britain, America and most advanced nations do not refine and process the vast majority of rare earth metals and minerals.

The UK and US are almost entirely dependent on the PRC for gallium. Gallium was placed under export restrictions by the PRC in August 2023. It is used in semiconductors, photovoltaics for solar panels, and batteries, among other uses.

Some politicians and business leaders in the free and open nations are working on initiatives to reduce their dependency on the PRC for these materials. The Minerals Security Partnership is an example of this, but significantly greater efforts are needed to tackle this unbalanced global metals and minerals problem.

An immediate and proactive approach, which includes not just sourcing the raw metals and minerals but refining and processing them, is essential to start rebalancing the market and take away the PRC's control of metals, minerals and the finished products (such as batteries). The impact of this is far-reaching, and extends to auto manufacturing and military hardware.