Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Facing Death Sentence In Yemen

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Centre to use a diplomatic channel to save an Indian nurse facing death sentence in Yemen.

Admitting the petition on Wednesday, the top court sought assistance of the attorney general, according to a report by PTI.

The SC's decision comes following a widespread appeal to authorities to save the life of Nimisha Priya, who is facing imminent execution in Yemen.

Meanwhile, news reports quoting a social worker involved in talks with Yemeni officials said the public prosecutor had sent an order to the prison and the execution is set for July 16.

However, the nurse's family told PTI that they had not received an official word regarding the execution date of Nimisha Priya.

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, was found guilty of murdering her business partner - a Yemeni national. The murder was committed in Yemen.

In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence, and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023.

The 38-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

