Gurugram Weather: All Offices Advised To Allow Work From Home On July 10 Due To Heavy Rains - DC Issues Directive

MENAFN - Live Mint) Owing to heavy rain s and waterlogging across the district, Gurugram DC issued a directive advising as corporate offices and private institutions to allow work from home facility for their employees for today, July 10.

In the past 12 hours (7 PM, 09.07.2025 to 7 AM, 10.07.2025), 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram, including an extremely intense spell of 103mm between 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM on 09.07.2025.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert.

All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home on 10.07.2025 to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates.

Heavy rain batters Delhi and Gurugram

Delhi and the parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night.

The rainfall, which began on Wednesday evening, brought much-needed relief from the intense humidity and high temperatures, with overcast skies persisting across the region.

The incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram, due to which vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital. The weather agency has predicted "thunderstorm with rain" for the next three days for Delhi.

As per the Regional Met Centre of Chandigarh, the weather of Gurugram is likely to remain with "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies)