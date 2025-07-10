ISRO Career Guide: How To Join And What To Study For A Successful Space Career

How to join ISRO? This article explains the requirements like Science stream (Plus 2), BTech/BE, key fields like Aerospace and Electronics, and the recruitment process.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is India's national space agency. It develops space tech and conducts research in satellite launches, planetary exploration, and space applications. Its projects span engineering, science, and tech, focusing on communication, remote sensing, navigation, and scientific discoveries.

When's the right age to start a space career?

It typically begins after 10th grade by choosing the Science stream in 11th and 12th. Physics, Chemistry, and Math (PCM) are essential, forming the base for most technical and research roles at ISRO. A strong grasp of these subjects is crucial for further studies in engineering or science.

Most technical roles at ISRO require at least a bachelor's degree. A BTech or BE in fields like Mechanical, Electronics and Communication, Electrical, Computer Science, or Aerospace Engineering is common.

For research-oriented roles, a BSc in Physics, Math, or Astronomy followed by a master's is a good path. A minimum of 65% marks or 6.84/10 CGPA from a recognized university is needed.

For advanced research or specialized roles, a master's (MTech/ME/MSc) or PhD in related fields like Space Science, Astrophysics, Computer Science, or Satellite Technology is beneficial. ISRO recruits postgraduates and PhD holders for R & D projects.

ISRO's work spans many science and engineering fields. Key areas include Mechanical Engineering (design and development of launch vehicles and spacecraft structures), Electronics and Communication Engineering (satellite systems, instrumentation, and communication technologies).

Other key ISRO fields include Computer Science (software development, data analysis, mission control), Aerospace Engineering (propulsion, aerodynamics, spacecraft systems), Physics, Math, and Astronomy (research in space science, astrophysics, planetary exploration), and Remote Sensing & GIS (earth observation and satellite data analysis).

The main recruitment for technical roles at ISRO is through the ICRB exam. The process involves a written test focusing on key technical concepts relevant to the applicant's field, followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates to assess practical and field knowledge. GATE scores may also be considered for some research and fellowship positions.

Eligibility requirements include Indian citizenship, the required educational qualifications, and a specific age limit (generally 28 years for the general category, with relaxations for reserved categories).

IITs and NITs offer programmes in ISRO-relevant engineering and science fields. IIST, Thiruvananthapuram, is directly supported by ISRO and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in space science and technology. ISRO also recruits postgraduate and PhD graduates from IISc for advanced research roles.

ISRO offers educational programmes and internships for students at various levels, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral studies. IIRS provides outreach and e-learning programmes in remote sensing, GIS, and related applications. ISRO training centers conduct specialized courses and workshops in space technology and applications for students, professionals, and academics.