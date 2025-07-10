Maharashtra FDA Cancels Canteen Licence After Shiv Sena MLA Assaults Staffer Over Stale Dal
Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad from the Eknath Shinde faction was caught on camera physically assaulting a canteen staffer over the quality of food served to him. The incident, which took place at the Akashwani MLA Hostel Canteen in Mumbai, was recorded on video and went viral on Thursday, prompting severe criticism of the MLA's conduct.
Canteen licence cancelled after FDA finds unhygienic conditions
Following the assault, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched an inspection of the canteen operated by Ajanta Caterers. Hours later, the FDA cancelled the canteen's licence after finding serious hygiene violations. According to the FDA report, the kitchen was in an extremely unsanitary condition, with food stored near open dustbins, raw materials kept in rusty containers, and workers operating without gloves or uniforms.
Dal was 'rotten', claims MLA Sanjay Gaikwad
The MLA claimed that the food served to him was not just stale but "rotten". He ordered a thali with dal, rice, and chapatis but said he began vomiting after consuming just a few bites. In the video, Gaikwad can be seen slapping and punching the canteen staffer, Yogesh Kutran, who falls to the ground after being hit.
“Who gave this to me? Smell this,” MLA demands in viral video
In the viral footage, Gaikwad angrily confronts Kutran, saying,“Who gave this to me? Smell this. Pack this and call the food department. You're serving this to an MLA, what are you giving to others?” Another man in the video is heard saying,“A person could die after eating this.”
FDA report lists multiple food safety violations
The FDA's detailed inspection found several alarming violations at the canteen, including:
- Waste and eggshells on the kitchen floor No separation between veg and non-veg food prep Raw vegetables placed directly on the floor Reused cooking oil without proper records No fly or rodent control mechanisms Workers lacking proper uniforms and hygiene Dead flies found in a butter pot Chipped and rusted kitchen equipment Poor ventilation and broken tiles
MLA says he's a 'warrior', not a Gandhian
Speaking to the media, Gaikwad defended his violent behaviour by declaring,“I am an MLA and a warrior too. I used the language Balasaheb Thackeray taught us. I lost it. I am a champion in judo, gymnastics, karate, and wrestling. I am not a Gandhian. I have no regrets.” He added that he would raise the issue of food quality in the Assembly as well.
The video and the MLA's unapologetic justification have led to a storm of criticism, with citizens and opposition leaders demanding disciplinary action. The incident raises fresh concerns about political conduct, abuse of power, and the treatment of service workers in government institutions.
