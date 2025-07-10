Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sees Mixed Response On Day 1: Retail Traders Still Upbeat

Amazon's Prime Day 2025 is off to a rocky start, at least by one account.

Momentum Commerce, which manages online sales for 50 brands in a variety of product categories and price points, said its Amazon (AMZN) sales plunged 41% on the opening day, when compared with the start of Prime Day last year.

Momentum's CEO told Bloomberg News that the extended duration of the sale (four days, compared to the typical two-day duration) could be a factor as customers might be postponing purchase decisions in anticipation of better deals emerging.

The indicative data might raise concerns as Prime Day is a proxy for consumer spending in the U.S. In recent months, shoppers have become more selective about where they spend their money due to economic uncertainties stemming from President Donald Trump's policies, particularly the tariffs.

Amazon's Prime Day runs from July 8 to July 11, and overlaps with multiday sales offered by Walmart (WMT) and Target Corp (TGT).

Another set of estimates suggested that sales held strong. Online sales across U.S. retailers rose nearly 10% to $7.9 billion during the first day of Prime Day 2025, according to Adobe Analytics, a widely quoted source.

AMZN shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' the previous day, signaling that the mood around the sale was largely positive.

AMZN sentiment and message volume as of July 9 | Source: Stocktwits

Momentum manages sales on behalf of brands like Crocs (CROX), Beats, and Therabody massagers, generating approximately $7 billion in annual sales on Amazon, according to Bloomberg.

In a statement to the news outlet, Amazon said that third-party consultancies don't have complete data and that Momentum's figures are "highly inaccurate."

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.