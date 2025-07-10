MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Trifork and Deloitte selected for Swiss Federal Office of Public Health's DigiSanté framework agreement

Zurich – 10 July 2025

Trifork Switzerland has been selected as subcontractor to Deloitte Switzerland on the framework agreement for the lot“Expertise in the field of standards (author and developer) in the healthcare sector” under the DigiSanté program, led by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH/BAG).

This lot is part of the broader“DigiSanté – Health Business, Standards, Data Science, IT- and Data Security” framework, designed to strengthen the Swiss digital health infrastructure through standards-based development, secure data architecture, and modern health IT practices.

The agreement covers up to 144,000 hours over nine years across five awarded consortia, amounting to CHF 27.7 to 38.8 million. Specific tasks will be awarded through mini-tenders. While the total scope will depend on these future mini-tenders, this framework positions Deloitte and Trifork to contribute to high-impact healthcare digitalisation projects throughout the contract period.

“We are pleased to support the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health with our combined expertise in standards, interoperability, and healthcare system architecture. The DigiSanté framework is a cornerstone in the continued digital transformation of the Swiss healthcare system, and we look forward to collaborating closely with Trifork and health authorities.”

- Rolf Brügger, Partner, Government & Public Services Industry Leader of Deloitte Switzerland

Trifork brings deep experience from regulated health software development, including CE-marked applications, shared care platforms, and interoperability services across European markets. In Switzerland, the company is actively involved in supporting nationwide initiatives such as the electronic patient dossier (EPD) and broader healthcare ecosystem projects. This builds on Trifork's growing local presence through digital health partnerships and strategic investments.

“This collaboration is a natural extension of our commitment to digital health in Switzerland, and we're excited to collaborate with Deloitte in this fascinating task. Our experience in standards implementation and healthcare-specific technology complements Deloitte's strategic expertise, positioning us well to support FOPH's long-term goals.”

- Fabio Vena, CSO Trifork Switzerland

Official award notice: #zuschlag

About the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH / BAG) ( bag.admin.ch )

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), part of the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs, is responsible for public health in Switzerland. The FOPH develops and implements national healthcare policy, ensures access to affordable, high-quality healthcare, and promotes the health and well-being of Switzerland's population. As the lead authority behind the DigiSanté program, FOPH plays a key role in advancing Switzerland's digital health infrastructure, setting standards for health data, and enabling secure, efficient and patient-centred health services across the country.

About Deloitte Switzerland ( deloitte.ch )

Deloitte offers integrated services that include Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal, Strategy, Risk & Transaction Advisory, and Technology & Transformation. Its approach combines insight and innovation from multiple disciplines with business and industry knowledge to help clients excel anywhere in the world. With around 2,700 employees at six locations in Basel, Berne, Geneva, Lausanne, Lugano and Zurich (headquarters), Deloitte serves companies and organisations of all legal forms and sizes in all industry sectors. Deloitte AG is an affiliate of Deloitte North South Europe (NSE), a member firm of the global network of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) comprising around 460,000 employees in more than 150 countries.

About Trifork ( )

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,215 professionals across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software across sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. In Switzerland, Trifork is deeply involved in the healthcare tech ecosystem. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

