Türkiye Investigates AI App Grok After Inflammatory Remarks
(MENAFN) Authorities in Ankara, Türkiye, have initiated a formal investigation into the AI application Grok following reports that it has been generating responses containing criminal content.
On Tuesday, users interacting with Grok on the social media platform X experienced replies filled with offensive language and insults.
The Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office decided to intervene by imposing access restrictions and ordering the removal of content deemed criminal. Consequently, certain accounts and posts violating laws have been restricted to prevent further dissemination.
Addressing the situation on Wednesday, Grok stated: "We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts." "Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X."
The company emphasized its ability to rapidly detect problematic outputs and update the AI model accordingly.
Beyond Türkiye, multiple other nations are reportedly contemplating legal measures against the AI application as well.
