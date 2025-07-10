Australia Real Estate Market Size, Share, Report 2025-2033

Australian real estate market was valued at USD 206.8 billion in 2024, market is projected to reach USD 305.8 billion 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.99% 2025–2033

AUSTRALIA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Australia Real Estate Market Report by Property (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Land), Business (Sales, Rental), Mode (Online, Offline), and Region 2025-2033,” the Australian real estate market was valued at USD 206.8 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 305.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.99% during 2025–2033.Base Year: 2024Forecast Years: 2025–2033Historical Years: 2019–2024Market Size in 2024: USD 206.8 billionMarket Forecast in 2033: USD 305.8 billionMarket Growth Rate (2025–2033): 3.99% CAGRAustralia Real Estate Market OverviewThe Australian genuine domain advertise includes private, commercial, mechanical, and arrive properties. It is affected by variables such as populace development, urbanization, financial solidness, and government arrangements. The advertise is characterized by a move towards maintainable and energy-efficient buildings, mixed-use improvements, and expanded inclination for online property viewings.Australia Real Estate Market Growth:. Population Growth and Urbanization: Increasing population, especially in major cities, has led to higher demand for Australian housing and commercial spaces. Urbanization trends are driving the development of high-density housing projects and mixed-use developments.. Economic Stability and Low Interest Rates: Stable economic conditions and low unemployment rates have made borrowing more accessible, fueling investments in real estate.. Government Incentives: Initiatives like first-home buyer grants and tax benefits for investors have stimulated market growth.. Sustainable Development Trends: There is a growing preference for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings, reflecting increasing environmental awareness among consumers.. Technological Advancements: The rise of online property viewings and virtual tours has made property transactions more convenient, attracting a broader range of buyers and investors.Australia Real Estate Market Drivers:. Rising Population and Immigration: Continued population growth and immigration are driving demand for residential and Australian commercial properties across the country.. Economic Growth: A robust economy with low unemployment rates supports consumer confidence and investment in real estate.. Government Policies: Supportive policies, including grants and tax incentives, encourage property purchases and investments.. Urbanization: The trend towards urban living increases the demand for housing and commercial spaces in metropolitan areas.. Technological Integration: The adoption of technology in property transactions enhances efficiency and accessibility, attracting tech-savvy investors.Request For Sample Report:/requestsampleAustralia Real Estate Market Segmentation:1. By Property Type:. Residential. Commercial. Industrial. Land2. By Business Type:. Sales. Rental3. By Mode:. Online. Offline4. By Region:. New South Wales & Australian Capital Territory. Victoria & Tasmania. Queensland. Northern Territory & South Australia. Western AustraliaBrowse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures:Australia Real Estate Market News:. June 2023: Prologis, Inc. and Blackstone agreed on a $3.1 billion deal, with Prologis set to acquire nearly 14 million square feet of industrial properties from Blackstone.. November 2023: Brookfield Asset Management opened a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its continued commitment to the German market.Ask analyst for your customized sample:Key Highlights of the Report:1. Market Performance (2019–2024)2. Market Outlook (2025–2033)3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis5. Strategic Recommendations6. Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends7. Market Drivers and Success Factors8. SWOT Analysis9. Structure of the Market10. Value Chain Analysis11. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as part of the customization.Other Reports by IMARC Group:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company providing management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients across all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.Contact Us:IMARC GroupEmail: ...Phone: +1-631-791-1145Website:

