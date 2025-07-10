Esteemed Attorney Tina M. Patterson Accepts Invitation To Appear At National Estate Management Master Class

Attorney Tina M. Patterson is a premier legal authority whose work has been cited in the Georgetown Journal on Poverty Law and Policy.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a national Estate Management Master Class taking place on Thursday, July 10, 2025, Attorney Tina M. Patterson , Principal Attorney of Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC headquartered in Detroit, MI, will appear as a guest speaker on the topic of asset preservation and the probate process.

Hosted by Gateway Wealth Enterprises headquartered in St. Louis, MO, the online virtual event will cover essential estate documents, how to avoid probate and costly legal mistakes, common estate planning myths, and how to build peace of mind and generational wealth.

Kelly Butler, President of Gateway Wealth, focuses on empowering families through real estate and estate management. Butler, a real estate broker and author of the book The Ebony Gateway to Wealth, noted,“I've seen families lose homes, fight in court, and lose hundreds of thousands of dollars-all because no one had a plan in place. This masterclass is my way of helping you protect what you've worked for. Let's build peace of mind together.”

The Estate Management Master Class will also dive into why estate planning matters, especially for African American communities and other communities of color, understanding key legal documents, and legacy planning for the next generation.

“Legacy and generational impact have been the core of my work and purpose in life, and this includes the all-important topic of protecting and preserving assets and financial well-being to leave the next generation on better financial footing than the last,” Attorney Patterson remarked on the significance of the event.



Patterson, a premier legal authority whose work has been cited in the Georgetown Journal on Poverty Law and Policy , leads the notable law firm Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC, where her work includes estate planning and asset protection, resulting in saving clients' real property from loss, successfully negotiating real estate transactions, and designing custom estate plans.

A former federal government attorney for the United States Social Security Administration and licensed attorney in the State of Michigan, Attorney Patterson regularly practices in the Wayne County Probate Court, the busiest probate court in the State of Michigan, successfully guiding clients through the frustrations and confusion of the probate process with patience and persistence.



A nationally sought after legal expert, Patterson addressed a national audience of lawyers and accountants in the 2024 Michigan Medicare and Medicaid Planning Update, and has earned a Certificate of Completion in The Probate and Estate Planning Certificate Program from the Institute of Continuing Legal Education in Michigan.



Patterson continued,“The legal community must improve its relations and reach with citizens who command and control resources, but are unsure of or intimidated by the legal means to secure it for their families. Education is a core value of my firm and my work, and in this respect, I am deeply honored to accept this invitation as a guest speaker to educate, enlighten, and empower individuals to transform the trajectory of their futures through the legal methods of estate planning.”



President Butler, a champion of generational success, has over 25 years of knowledge and experience in diverse and interconnected fields, including education, business ventures, real estate investments, and estate management. Butler's latest endeavors comprise a diverse portfolio of flips, rentals, and other investment assets.

Butler added,“In everything I do, I strive to be a beacon of hope and inspiration. I want to show others that with faith, resilience, and a vision, it is possible to achieve financial freedom.”



The Estate Management Master Class takes place online, Thursday July 9 at 7PM CST/8PM EST. Visit the Gateway Wealth Enterprises link above for registration and further details.



