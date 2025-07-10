Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Pakistan's Minister Of Finance Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation In Financial Fields

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-10 01:45:26
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, July 09 2025

H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with H.E. Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Finance and Railways and Head of the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan , to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations in financial fields, including expanding cooperation in fiscal policy and public revenue management.

Held at the Ministry of Finance Offices in Dubai, the meeting discussed the importance of exchanging expertise and building sustainable institutional partnerships that support financial stability and foster comprehensive development in both countries. It comes as part of both sides' commitment to advancing a financial partnership aligned with development priorities and the challenges of the global economy.

Al Hussaini lauded the strength of the longstanding financial and economic ties between the UAE and Pakistan. He noted that expanding channels of financial cooperation with Pakistan aligns with the UAE's priorities of promoting regional financial stability and enabling sustainable development through effective partnerships that enhance fiscal performance and resource sustainability in both nations.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination and dialogue to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation in the financial sector.

