Justice Minister Praises Digital Advancements In Real Estate Sector
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi has praised the recent achievements in the real estate sector, including the launch of digital services, the updated version of the Sakk program featuring automated electronic services integrated with the Qatar Digital ID (QDI) system, video communication programmes for the first time, and the issuance and activation of the executive regulations and decisions for Law No 5 of 2024 regulating real estate registration.
He added that the Ministry of Justice's ambitious vision includes organising real estate registration and documentation procedures with high efficiency and quality, fully digitising the ministry's services, ensuring transparency, protecting rights and property, facilitating real estate transactions, and supporting the country's investment environment.
This aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, and enhances the role and status of the real estate sector in the country's comprehensive renaissance.
This came during a meeting held Wednesday by His Excellency with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, in the presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry Saeed bin Abdullah al-Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration Affairs Amer Saeed al-Ghafri, as well as department directors and heads of sectors at the ministry's service centres and external branches.
His Excellency stated that with these achievements, the Real Estate Registration Department is ushering in a new phase that reflects the wise leadership's directives to facilitate services for clients, simplify transaction procedures without the need to visit the ministry, and improve public service by activating digital transformation programmes and offering self-executing transactions without human intervention.
He pointed out that the Real Estate Registration Department serves as the ministry's front line in dealing with citizens and clients, which increases its responsibility to continue enhancing efforts to simplify procedures, improve the work environment, and expand the scope of digital transformation in light of rapid technological development and the capabilities provided by the state to serve citizens, residents, and investors in accordance with best international practices and modern public service systems.
The meeting also discussed the latest initiatives launched by the Real Estate Registration Department and the new electronic services activated in accordance with the executive regulations and decisions of the Real Estate Registration Law.
