EGP 600M Allocated To Employment Under Agreement On Tackling Irregular Migration

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The closing conference of the Agreement on Tackling the Root Causes of Irregular Migration was held on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of an initiative implemented by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA). The agreement, funded by the European Union (EU) and coordinated with several Egyptian ministries, supports Egypt's National Strategy to Combat Irregular Migration (2016–2026), aiming to address the economic drivers of migration through job creation and enterprise development.

As part of the agreement, MSMEDA launched a broad portfolio of infrastructure, community development, and training projects across 11 governorates: Minya, Assiut, Dakahleya, Beheira, Sharqia, Fayoum, Gharbeya, Qalyubeya, Kafr El-Sheikh, Luxor, and Monufeya. These efforts aimed to create an enabling environment for establishing micro and small enterprises, generate employment opportunities, and offer viable economic alternatives to irregular migration. In total, about EGP 600m was dedicated to these activities.

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, emphasised that the initiative translates the shared commitment of Egypt and the EU to sustainable and inclusive development. She noted that the agreement was implemented by MSMEDA with €27m in EU funding, delivering tangible outcomes in governorates with some of the highest rates of youth outmigration.

Al-Mashat added that Egypt's national migration strategy focuses on integrating migration management with sustainable development goals. Through close coordination with international partners, Egypt works to expand economic inclusion, strengthen resilience, and foster regional stability. She pointed to the broader“Enhancing Response to Migration Challenges in Egypt” programme - also supported by the EU with €63m - as a model for multilateral cooperation. This programme includes labour-intensive public works and entrepreneurship support schemes that have created thousands of opportunities for young people.

Highlighting the comprehensive approach, she said that managing migration cannot be separated from empowering youth economically. This, she explained, directly aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and deepens the strategic partnership between Egypt and the EU in migration, development, and economic empowerment. As this phase concludes, she expressed hope for future projects to build on the lessons learned and sustained partnerships formed with local communities and institutions.

In his remarks, Basil Rahmi, CEO of MSMEDA, underlined that the agreement - signed in 2019 and executed through mid-2025 - was implemented under directives from Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who also chairs MSMEDA's board. The project was supported by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Migration, under the auspices of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and in collaboration with the Ministries of Local Development and Environment. Rahmi stressed that this coordinated national approach reflects Egypt's commitment to tackling the economic roots of irregular migration.







Rahmi noted MSMEDA's strategy to expand partnerships with international development organisations - led by the EU - to deliver more projects that strengthen entrepreneurship, particularly in productive and industrial sectors. He highlighted that these projects not only offer economic stability but also help young people find secure livelihoods within Egypt, reducing the need to migrate irregularly.

Rahmi also mentioned that the EU commissioned the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at the American University in Cairo to evaluate the agreement's impact. The assessment confirmed that the projects had shifted young people's perceptions about irregular migration by showing them their economic potential in their own communities. This underscores the importance of such programmes in reshaping migration culture and demonstrating realistic alternatives.

According to Rahmi, the agreement produced almost 4 million workdays for informal labour and created over 26,000 permanent jobs in the targeted governorates. In addition, 42,100 young men and women received entrepreneurship training and technical and vocational skill development to help them access the labour market or launch businesses.

Speaking on behalf of Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Egyptians Abroad, Wael Badawy, Deputy Assistant Minister for Migration Affairs, praised the EU-funded agreement for addressing the complex drivers of irregular migration, especially economic challenges that often push youth to leave. He commended MSMEDA's effective implementation, noting that the results align with Egypt's vision of managing migration comprehensively, not only by controlling borders but by offering youth real alternatives and economic opportunities.

Badawy underscored the EU's role as a strategic partner supporting societal resilience amid regional tensions and economic pressures. He noted that offering youth dignified work and development prospects turns migration into a choice rather than a desperate necessity.

Annie Coufid, Head of Governance and Social Inclusion Team, speaking on behalf of Angelina Eichhorst, Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, congratulated MSMEDA for implementing the agreement effectively across 33 towns in the 11 governorates. She highlighted that the programme had succeeded in improving local infrastructure, delivering community development initiatives, and creating employment opportunities, thereby directly tackling migration drivers.

Coufid emphasised that the project's success came from MSMEDA's deep engagement with local communities, responsiveness to their needs, and its ability to deliver concrete results within agreed timelines. She affirmed that the EU values its partnership with Egypt, which has been central to the agreement's achievements.

Walid Darwish, Head of the Community and Human Development Sector at MSMEDA, presented a detailed summary of the programme's outcomes. He explained that the targeted governorates were chosen because they report the highest youth outmigration rates. Over the life of the agreement, 211 infrastructure sub-projects were completed, including replacing and upgrading drinking water networks, renewing sewage systems, canal lining, paving roads, tiling streets with interlock blocks, and restoring and maintaining public buildings.

Additionally, hundreds of awareness seminars were held in collaboration with 166 local NGOs to inform youth and families about the dangers of irregular migration and available alternatives. Youth employability was supported by partnerships with 53 entities to deliver training, counselling, and guidance that equips them with technical skills needed for local job markets.

Darwish noted that these interventions not only provided immediate economic benefits but also contributed to long-term community resilience by upgrading essential services and infrastructure.

The closing conference concluded with a shared commitment among all partners - MSMEDA, the EU, and participating ministries - to build on these achievements. The next phase will focus on expanding successful models, strengthening entrepreneurship ecosystems, and integrating lessons learned to ensure youth can find dignified work and build futures at home.

The Agreement on Tackling the Root Causes of Irregular Migration stands as a leading example of how coordinated, development-focused interventions can address migration drivers by investing in people, local economies, and sustainable community development.