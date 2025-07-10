Egypt's Aviation Minister, German Ambassador Talk Airport Partnerships

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Sameh El-Hefny and German Ambassador to Cairo, Jürgen Scholz, have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, with a focus on airport development, training, and the exchange of technical expertise, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting at the ministry's headquarters, El-Hefny welcomed the ambassador and affirmed the deep historical ties between the two countries. He said the ministry was working according to a comprehensive national strategy to develop the sector and improve services in line with global best practices.

El-Hefny stated that the ministry“gives great importance to expanding partnerships with the private sector and benefiting from leading international expertise” in areas like training and modernising airport systems. He added that Egypt encourages foreign investment and offers promising opportunities in its civil aviation sector.

For his part, the German ambassador described Egypt as a strategic partner for Germany in the Middle East and said his country looks forward to strengthening cooperation, especially in air transport, which is witnessing notable development in terms of infrastructure and operational services.

Scholz added that many major German companies are showing great interest in expanding in the Egyptian market and contributing to airport development projects, given their advanced technology and the promising investment environment that Egypt offers.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue coordination, activate joint cooperation frameworks, and exchange technical expertise to support sustainable development in Egypt's civil aviation sector and solidify Egypt's position as a leading regional hub for air transport.