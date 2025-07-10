Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Declares 50 Percent Tariff to Be Implemented on Copper

2025-07-10 01:40:08
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that a newly imposed 50 percent tariff on copper will take effect on August 1, 2025.

Announcing the decision via Truth Social, Trump emphasized the move follows a comprehensive national security review. He wrote, "I am announcing a 50% TARIFF on Copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust NATIONAL SECURITY ASSESSMENT."

Highlighting copper’s critical role, Trump noted it is " the second most used material by the Department of Defense" and essential for the production of semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, data centers, lithium-ion batteries, radar systems, missile defense systems, and hypersonic weapons.

He asserted, "America will, once again, build a DOMINANT Copper Industry."

According to media, which referenced U.S. Geological Survey figures, the United States relies on imports for nearly half of its copper supply, with Chile serving as the primary source.

Trump first revealed the copper tariff during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, alongside plans to impose tariffs on other strategic sectors such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and metals.

This move follows his early June decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, signaling a broader aggressive stance on critical industrial materials.

