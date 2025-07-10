403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Declares 50 Percent Tariff to Be Implemented on Copper
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that a newly imposed 50 percent tariff on copper will take effect on August 1, 2025.
Announcing the decision via Truth Social, Trump emphasized the move follows a comprehensive national security review. He wrote, "I am announcing a 50% TARIFF on Copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust NATIONAL SECURITY ASSESSMENT."
Highlighting copper’s critical role, Trump noted it is " the second most used material by the Department of Defense" and essential for the production of semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, data centers, lithium-ion batteries, radar systems, missile defense systems, and hypersonic weapons.
He asserted, "America will, once again, build a DOMINANT Copper Industry."
According to media, which referenced U.S. Geological Survey figures, the United States relies on imports for nearly half of its copper supply, with Chile serving as the primary source.
Trump first revealed the copper tariff during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, alongside plans to impose tariffs on other strategic sectors such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and metals.
This move follows his early June decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, signaling a broader aggressive stance on critical industrial materials.
Announcing the decision via Truth Social, Trump emphasized the move follows a comprehensive national security review. He wrote, "I am announcing a 50% TARIFF on Copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust NATIONAL SECURITY ASSESSMENT."
Highlighting copper’s critical role, Trump noted it is " the second most used material by the Department of Defense" and essential for the production of semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, data centers, lithium-ion batteries, radar systems, missile defense systems, and hypersonic weapons.
He asserted, "America will, once again, build a DOMINANT Copper Industry."
According to media, which referenced U.S. Geological Survey figures, the United States relies on imports for nearly half of its copper supply, with Chile serving as the primary source.
Trump first revealed the copper tariff during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, alongside plans to impose tariffs on other strategic sectors such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and metals.
This move follows his early June decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, signaling a broader aggressive stance on critical industrial materials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment