Jordan Sends Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Jordan restarted its humanitarian aid convoys headed to the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).
This relief mission was conducted in partnership with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the World Food Programme (WFP), underscoring Jordan’s continued dedication to easing the severe humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory.
JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli told media that the convoy, made up of 40 trucks carrying mainly flour and essential food items, entered Gaza via the Jordanian Emergency Corridor.
"This is the first officially organized aid convoy to enter through the northern crossing since the end of the truce between Israel and Gaza in early March," Shibli said.
He added that the shipment aims to reach the families most impacted in northern Gaza, with distribution efforts coordinated alongside local partners on the ground.
Shibli emphasized Jordan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian population, especially given the escalating humanitarian demands in Gaza.
