Convenience Store Distributors Team Up With Tower Beverage USA & Tunnel To Towers Foundation Will Benefit Financially

- Frank Siller - CEO Tunnel to Towers FoundationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bill Richards Founder & Owner of Tower Beverage USA and Convenience store Distributors .“I felt the events of 9/11 personally,” said Bill Richards, Founder and Owner of Tower Beverage USA.“Fourteen firefighters were lost that day from our church in Warwick, NY. Many neighbors and friends also lost loved ones on 9/11. I have always wanted to give back in big way. Tower Beverage USA's financial support from current routes for sale and unwavering commitment to these three non-profit organizations is making a difference in the lives of our nation's first responders, their families and individuals with mental illnesses.”Since 9/11, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been helping America's heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.The FDNY Foundation – provides funds for equipment, training and education for FDNY Firefighters, EMT's And Paramedics to help them save lives and funds fire and life safety outreach and education programs in communities throughout New York CityTower Beverage USA is establishing the Tower Beverage USA Routes for Sale Foundation, which will fund these and other donations that meet the new Foundation's criteria. TB will launch Wholesale Routes for Sale Nationally. Tower Beverage packaging, cans, and its C-Store Distributors fleet of trucks and vans will all carry the logos of the Foundations and its beverage logos.“The Freedom Tower, which is depicted in our logo, reminds us of what happened on 9/11, but also looks toward the future we cherish as a nation,” said Richards.“Our goal is to provide whatever assistance we can from our routes for sale program, to benefit the families of our fallen heroes.”Richards has built a successful career in the Beverage Routes for Sale industry, having managed one of the most successful Coca-Cola route distributorships, building a successful vending route and food route distribution business.

Fox Business News Interview Tower Beverage USA offering Routes for Sale benefiting Tunnel to Towers Foundation

