Sony invites UAE students to “Notice the Unnoticed” in a nationwide photography competition
(MENAFN- Atteline) (Dubai, UAE – 2 July 2025) – In celebration of World Photography Day, Sony Middle East and Africa invites students across the UAE to pause, observe, and capture the subtle beauty of everyday life through its new Student Photography Competition, The Art of Noticing.
From a fleeting smile to a forgotten street corner, the competition encourages participants to transform overlooked moments into enduring visual narratives. Open to all students in the UAE, regardless of their field of study or choice of device, the initiative champions creativity over credentials.
While students from prominent institutions such as American University of Dubai, Amity University Dubai, Heriot-Watt University, Middlesex University Dubai, Sae Institute, and Wollongong University have already come on board, the competition remains open to all students across the UAE.
Competition highlights:
* Theme: The Art of Noticing - capturing beauty in life's subtle, often overlooked moments.
* Eligibility: UAE-based students, 18 years or older, enrolled in any educational institution (including online programs).
* Experience level: Open to all, from beginners to emerging creators.
* Awards: Three winners will receive Sony camera gears
* Student benefit: 15% discount on Sony products via Sony World.
* Exposure: All submitted works will be featured on the Sony World website.
* Entry period: 1 July to 31 July 2025.
Whether you're beginning your journey or honing your skills, every image has the potential to resonate. This competition is an invitation to share your perspective and contribute to a broader creative dialogue.
Entries can be submitted at:
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
Email: ...
Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
Email: ...
