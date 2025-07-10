403
Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size to Reach USD 23,734.5 Million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) 9th July 2025 – Increasing use of Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication in critical infrastructure to secure cyber networks from penetration is propelling market revenue growth. Li-Fi employs LED-based light modulation to ensure that data transfer occurs inside a controlled environment. Li-Fi transmissions cannot pass through physical barriers like Wi-Fi and satellite communications; hence, these strategic advantages play an important role in providing security for military, government, and critical infrastructure.
Li-Fi transfers data over a light spectrum (400 to 800 THz) using modulated light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs rather than radio frequency (RF) waves. It can also deliver internet access up to 100 times quicker than typical Wi-Fi or 5G networks, with rates of up to 1 Gbps.
In July 2023, The IEEE establishes 802.11bb standard creates an internationally recognized framework for Li-Fi deployment and assures compatibility with existing Wi-Fi networks. This invention is likely to generate considerable investment from the semiconductor industry and electronic Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
The development of hybrid LiFi-WiFi networks capable of sending data via both radio frequency (RF) and optical channels is a significant industry trend. These networks use dual-mode devices that smoothly transition between WiFi and LiFi depending on network circumstances, ensuring optimal spectrum efficiency and bandwidth usage.
Shortages of crucial components and disruptions in the material supply chain are projected to limit market revenue growth. Several critical components are required for the production and development of Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication, including a photodiode, a trans-impedance amplifier (TIA), a fully differential amplifier (FDA), silicon (Si), germanium (Ge), and other rare-earth semiconductor materials. Trade restriction and geopolitical tension expected to affect revenue growth.
Segments market overview and growth Insights:
The LEDs segment account contributed the largest revenue share in 2024. Li-Fi/VLC systems communicate data using fast modulation of LED light sources, encoding information into binary sequences of 1s and 0s. This modulation enables smooth, high-speed communication while avoiding interference with current radio frequency (RF) networks.
The unidirectional segment contributed a substantial revenue share in 2024. Li-Fi/VLC is typically used as a unidirectional, point-to-point communication technology. This makes it ideal for applications that require safe, interference-free, high-speed data transfer in regulated conditions.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
North America registered the highest market share in the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market. The US government provides considerable funds to secure vital infrastructures, which aids market revenue growth. In fiscal year 2024, the bill distributes USD 841.4 billion to the Department of Defense (DOD) and USD 32.4 billion to national security initiatives run by the Department of Energy (DOE).
Europe contributed a substantial revenue share in 2024. Rapid investments in Li-Fi/VLC technologies are driving up market revenue growth in Europe. For example, in July 2022, the Scottish National Investment Bank funded USD 11.9 million (GBP 10 million) in PureLiFi to assist the global rollout of Li-Fi/VLC technology.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market is characterized by a numerous player, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market report are:
• Signify N.V. (Netherlands)
• PureLiFi (U.K.)
• Oledcomm (France)
• Cailabs (France)
• LiFi Group (Estonia)
• Wipro Limited (India)
• Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan)
• Hyperion Technologies (Turkey)
• RDL Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)
• Intelligent Waves (U.S.)
• Velmenni (India)
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Intelligent Waves (IW) : On 6th January 2025, Intelligent Waves (IW) has established a strategic partnership with Signify to change the use of Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) and optical wireless communication technologies in the defense industry. IW and Signify will use invisible light waves to provide safe and dependable wireless communication technologies, hence improving operational connection.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market on the basis of Component, Device Type, Coverage, Transmission Type, Application, End-Use, and region:
• Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
• LEDs
• Photodetectors
• Microcontrollers (MCUs)
• Transmitters/Receivers
• Software and Services
• Others
• Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
• Modems/ Routers
• USB adapter
• Access Points
• Lamps
• Others
• Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
• Short-Range (<10m)
• Medium-Range (10m - 50m)
• Long-Range (>50m)
• Transmission Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
• Unidirectional
• Bidirectional
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
• Data Transmission and Internet Access
• Internet of Things (IoT)
• Industrial Automation
• Smart Cities
• Location-Based Services (LBS)
• Secure Wireless Communication
• Contactless Payment
• Others
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
• Consumer Electronics
• IT & Telecommunication
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Aerospace and Defense
• Industrial Manufacturing
• Energy and Utilities
• Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
