Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Triggers Meme Fest Online: 'Nature Playing Squid Game With Us'
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was located in Jhajjar, Haryana, at a shallow depth of just 10 km. The tremors, recorded at 9:04 am, were short but strong enough to rattle nerves across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and nearby regions.Also Read | Earthquake Today: Strong tremors hit Delhi NCR - 'longest earthquake I've felt'
“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana,” the NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).
While there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, many online claimed it was the“longest quake” they had felt in years, estimating the tremors lasted around 10–15 seconds.
Unsurprisingly, the incident triggered a wave of memes and witty takes online. From Squid Game references to jabs at Delhi's chaotic weather, the humour was quick and relentless.
“People in Gurugram & Delhi NCR rushing out of their homes right now after experiencing strong tremors of an earthquake!” one user posted, alongside a dramatic GIF.
Another shared a picture of a ceiling fan and cheekily captioned it:“India's indigenously developed state-of-the-art earthquake detection device that almost every Indian home has.”
Taking a swipe at recent floods in the region, a third user wrote,“Delhi-NCR was hit by a strong earthquake. Just yesterday, the region was flooded due to heavy rainfall. Even nature seems to be playing Squid Game with Indians.”
“The earthquake here in Gurgaon was so massive that my entire table, fan, laptop, and me... we all literally started swinging,” another user posted.
“Govt politely said – don't step out due to waterlogged roads. Nature said – get out. Interesting morning,” read another viral tweet.
And summing up the sentiment of the day, one user wrote:“Dilli ka mausam trying to be the main character in every possible genre - thriller, horror, disaster & romance in rain , all in one.”
While the tremors were brief, the social media reactions have ensured they won't be forgotten anytime soon.
