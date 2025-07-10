Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US News: Fifteen Workers Trapped In Wilmington Tunnel Collapse In Los Angeles

2025-07-10 01:10:25
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fifteen workers were reported trapped after an industrial tunnel collapsed in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles, the city's fire department said late Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), no injuries have been confirmed so far, Reuters reported.

The collapse happened about six miles (10 km) south of the tunnel's only access, LAFD said, adding that more than 100 responders were assigned to the incident.

“The City of Los Angeles has mobilized resources to the tunnel collapse in Wilmington,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from Reuters)

